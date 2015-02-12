CORRECTED-India's Flipkart targets $8 bln in online product sales in 2015 - sources

(Corrects date in first paragraph, changes sourcing)
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
MUMBAI Feb 12 India's largest online retailer
Flipkart (IPO-FLPK.N) aims to double the total value of goods it
sells to $8 billion in 2015, two people with direct knowledge of
the company's plans told Reuters, as it looks to widen the gap
with rivals including Snapdeal and Amazon.com's India
unit.
The company's gross merchandise values (GMV), or the value
of the goods sold on its site, is currently $4 billion. GMV is
calculated on monthly average sales.
Industry sources estimate Snapdeal and Amazon's India arm
currently notch up gross merchandising values of around $3
billion and $1 billion respectively.
(Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Miral Fahmy)