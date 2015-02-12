版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 12日 星期四 17:28 BJT

CORRECTED-India's Flipkart targets $8 bln in online product sales in 2015 - sources

(Corrects date in first paragraph, changes sourcing)

By Nivedita Bhattacharjee

MUMBAI Feb 12 India's largest online retailer Flipkart (IPO-FLPK.N) aims to double the total value of goods it sells to $8 billion in 2015, two people with direct knowledge of the company's plans told Reuters, as it looks to widen the gap with rivals including Snapdeal and Amazon.com's India unit.

The company's gross merchandise values (GMV), or the value of the goods sold on its site, is currently $4 billion. GMV is calculated on monthly average sales.

Industry sources estimate Snapdeal and Amazon's India arm currently notch up gross merchandising values of around $3 billion and $1 billion respectively. (Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Miral Fahmy)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐