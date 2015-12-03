RPT-UPDATE 1-India army on war footing to rescue survivors as flood toll nears 270

(Repeats to change story keyword used by media customers)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
CHENNAI, India Dec 3 The Indian military
struggled to evacuate thousands of residents stranded in the
southern state of Tamil Nadu on Thursday as the death toll from
flooding rose to 269 after the heaviest cloudburst in over a
century.
Predictions of incessant rainfall by the weather office
meant that the army had to work on a war footing to rescue
survivors trapped in inundated parts of Chennai, India's fourth
most populous city.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has blamed climate change
for the deluge, travelled to Chennai to get a first-hand view of
a rescue effort that has so far been halting.
"Chennai has become a small island. This is unprecedented,"
Home Minister Rajnath Singh told parliament. "Rapid rescue and
relief is the need of the hour. We are working very hard to
restore normality."
After auto manufacturers and IT outsourcing firms suspended
operations on Wednesday, state-run Chennai Petroleum
shut down its 210,000 barrels per day oil refinery due to the
heavy flooding.
There was sporadic rainfall on Thursday, after a 24-hour
cloudburst dumped as much as 345 mm (14 inches) of rain on the
city earlier this week.
"We live in a city expecting that we will have access to
basic facilities. But today, we have no drinking water, no fresh
food and no control over our lives," said Sudha Raman Murthy, a
mother of two teenage daughters.
Murthy said parts of her house were under water. She was
using pots and pans to bail water out of her rooms.
CUT OFF
Floods cut off more than three million people from basic
services and hampered rescue efforts by the army, which has so
far evacuated 18,000 people from rooftops and outlying villages.
City authorities were deploying bulldozers and bags of
concrete to repair collapsed roads, while several bridges were
under water as urban lakes in the low-lying coastal city of six
million overflowed.
Train services and flights to Chennai, capital of the
southern state of Tamil Nadu, remain cancelled and the navy has
pressed fishing boats into service to evacuate people from the
worst-hit suburbs to temples, schools and wedding halls.
A senior federal official said more than 1,000 people had
been critically injured and were rushed to government hospitals
by paramilitary forces.
"We want to do everything but the problem is beyond our
control. The airport is flooded, train networks have collapsed
and the weather is still not conducive," Home Ministry spokesman
K.S. Dhatwalia said in New Delhi.
Additional rainfall of 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) was predicted
from Thursday through Sunday, meaning the situation could remain
critical for several more days.
The federal government pledged $141 million in immediate
relief and launched a survey to assess losses to life and
property.
Experts said haphazard construction work, faulty drainage
and a build-up of garbage has contributed to the flooding.
"Chennai is stinking and it is shocking to see how it has
collapsed in the last 48 hours," said Anant Raghav, 56, a
professor at the University of Madras.
More than 5,000 houses were under water with many people
still trapped on rooftops, while others crowded in relief camps.
About 30 families have been sleeping rough under a flyover
in central Chennai for the last week after their huts and small
concrete houses were washed away.
Cultural activist V.R. Devika, 61, said many people were
offering free accommodation and home cooking via social media.
"People are giving out food. Those with big vehicles are
driving around rescuing people," she said by telephone.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru and by
Rupam Jain Nair, Mayank Bhardwaj, Manoj Kumar, Aditi Shah, Nidhi
Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Nick Macfie)