Indian economy suffers $3 bln loss from recent floods-Aon Benfield

BRIEF-Karolinska Development: OssDsign gets FDA clearance for marketing of OSSDSIGN Cranial in USA
* Its portfolio company OssDsign announces FDA 510(k) clearance for marketing of OSSDSIGN Cranial for sale in USA
LONDON Dec 10 India suffered a $3 billion loss to its economy from severe rainfall and flooding in November and early December, reinsurance broker Aon Benfield said in its monthly report on global catastrophes.
"New economic developments in Asia are taking place in flood plains and marsh lands with scant attention to drainage, thus increasing run-off and flooding," Adityam Krovvidi, head of impact forecasting, Asia Pacific, at Aon Benfield, said in a statement.
"The 100-year rainfall event in Chennai exposed the inherent weakness of the one-dimensional nature of this economic pursuit."
India's General Insurance Corporation reported insurance claims of around $300 million, Aon Benfield added, indicating low insurance penetration in India. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)
* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to invest in BRC Innovation LP with partners
BEIJING, Jan 20 China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, said on Friday it has sought the U.S. anti-trust regulator's approval for its planned $43 billion acquisition of Swiss crop protection and seed group Syngenta AG.