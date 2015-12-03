India's Chennai Petroleum shuts 210,000 bpd refinery due to flooding

NEW DELHI Dec 3 India's Chennai Petroleum Corp
Ltd shut its 210,000 barrels per day (bpd) Manali
refinery on Wednesday night due to heavy flooding in the
southern state of Tamil Nadu, Managing Director Gautam Roy told
Reuters on Thursday.
"We have shut down the entire refinery from last night due
to heavy rains and floods," Roy said, adding the smaller 20,000
bpd Nagapattinam refinery was operating normally.
Chennai Petroleum is a unit of the country's biggest
refiner, Indian Oil Corp.
Floods that have killed 210 people in Tamil Nadu began to
recede on Thursday, giving rescue teams a chance to evacuate
thousands of residents stranded by the heaviest cloudburst in
the city of Chennai in over a century.
