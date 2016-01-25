French firms to invest $10 bln in India - Sapin

UPDATE 2-Lotte Chem looking into acquiring Singapore's Jurong Aromatics
* Industry source says bidding process has started for JAC (Adds comment, detail)
NEW DELHI Jan 25 French companies will invest $10 billion in India over the next five years, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Monday during a visit by President Francois Hollande to India.
Hollande, invited as guest of honour for India's Republic Day celebrations, hopes to seal an intergovernmental deal that would pave the way for the multi-billion-dollar sale of 36 Rafale combat jets. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine)
CAIRO, Jan 19 Egypt is considering temporarily reintroducing a stamp duty on stock market transactions after the tax was frozen in 2014, two finance ministry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
DAVOS, Jan 19 Britain's government is supportive of a three-year transition period for the financial sector after Britain exits the European Union, Barclays Chairman John McFarlane said on Thursday.