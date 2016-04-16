India says talks on Rafale jet deal in final stage

NEW DELHI, April 16 Negotiations for India to
buy 36 French Rafale fighter jets are nearing the finish line,
the Indian defence ministry said, with sources saying the price
will be set at around $9 billion.
Both sides had hoped to wrap up the strategic order during
President Francois Hollande's visit for India's Republic Day
celebration in January, but hard bargaining on price stalled a
final result.
A ministry source said the price agreed for the Dassault
Aviation jets was around 600 billion rupees ($9
billion), although a spokesman declined to confirm this on the
record.
"Negotiations are in the final stage. Nothing has been
concluded so far," the spokesman said late on Friday.
Dassault also declined comment. The price named is
significantly below that originally sought by the French plane
maker. There have been several leaks to the Indian press over
recent months that a deal had been reached that proved to be
premature.
Hollande and Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervened in the
troubled Rafale procurement last year, ordering
government-to-government talks after commercial negotiations
with Dassault had collapsed.
The leaders agreed to scale back an original plan to buy 126
Rafale planes to just 36 in fly-away condition to meet the
Indian Air Force's urgent needs as it faces an assertive China
and long-time foe Pakistan.
The 90 planes not supplied via the original multi-role
combat aircraft tender have meanwhile become the target of
intense interest from other plane makers.
Lockheed Martin Corp pitched its F-16 Fighting
Falcon and Boeing Co its F-18 Super Hornet to Indian
officials before U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter's recent
trip to New Delhi.
Both are offering to transfer production to support Modi's
'Make in India' drive to boost India's industrial base and
reduce its import needs. India is the world's largest buyer of
foreign arms.
The Carter visit made progress towards 'foundational'
agreements to strengthen the partnership with India and allow
for technology transfer while protecting the intellectual
property of U.S. defence contractors.
($1 = 66.6505 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Additional reporting by Cyril
Altmeyer in Paris; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Eric
Meijer)