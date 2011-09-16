INSIGHT-Companies forge lean business models to tap rural India

* Consumer retail companies forge low-cost distribution
networks
* Frugal innovation an India hallmark; Tata's Nano an
example
* Companies take that mindset and apply it to business
models
* Rural market of 700 million is huge opportunity
By Lyndee Prickitt
SITAPUR, India, Sept 16 Carrying two worn bags
full of toothbrushes and toothpaste,
Raj Verma rides his battered bicycle around villages in India's
northern state of Uttar Pradesh, leaving fresh supplies of
Colgate products at the small shops he visits.
For centuries, Indians cleaned their teeth with a piece of
bark from the Neem tree, known for its antiseptic properties.
While most urban Indians have long used toothpaste, many of the
700 million rural Indians still brush with a Neem twig or their
fingers. While that represents an obvious opportunity for
toothpaste brands, the marketing and distribution methods to
reach those remote customers are not so clear.
Enter blue-sky thinking Indian style. India has pioneered
the science of breaking up complex products or business models
into their most basic forms and then rebuilding them in the most
economic manner possible to tap the bottom of a market.
They call it frugal engineering.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
The term was coined by Carlos Ghosn, the chief executive of
Renault and Nissan , to describe the
automotive engineering that went into Tata Motors'
Nano, a small car that retails for just $2,000 in India.
Tata itself sometimes refers to its low-cost innovations as
"Gandhian engineering" in honour of India's independence leader
Mahatma Gandhi, a renowned proponent of self-sufficiency.
Over the past few years, India has gained a reputation for
creating a wide range of products sturdy enough to handle its
demanding environment, easy enough for a wide range of people to
use -- and most importantly, affordable -- from solar-powered
ATM bank machines to a detergent requiring little water.
But getting these mean, lean products to consumers is not as
easy as distributing them in the developed world.
Anil Gupta should know. He started the Honey Bee Network (www.sristi.org/hbnew/index.php)
to support India's grassroots innovators and is an advisor to
the National Innovation Council. He can rattle off a list of
fantastic bricolage inventions, from an amphibious bicycle to a
washing-cum-exercise-machine, that had no chance in the market.
"Innovators are not necessarily good entrepreneurs," he
noted.
This is where big corporations have the advantage. Domestic
and multinational companies based in India are taking that
frugally motivated mindset and applying it to their entire
business models.
SACHET MARKETING
One of the earliest and most simple business process
innovations was started by a south Indian health and beauty
company, Velvette, in the 1980s. Keen to reach Indians who
aspired to use shampoo but could not afford to buy a bottle of
it, Velvette began putting small quantities, enough for one or
two washes, into plastic sachets.
The idea spread. Multinationals such as Unilever and Procter
& Gamble , which distributes Colgate products, adopted it.
Now in small shops throughout India you can find streams of
sachets dangling from crowded shelves and filled with anything
from detergent and cough syrup to potato chips and mobile phone
minutes.
"The aspiration for these products was there, but consumer
'money in the pocket' to afford a large cash outlay was not
there. So success at the lower cash-out lay in these sachets,"
said Geetu Verma, Executive Director of Innovation with Pepsico
India, which sells small packets of its sports drink
powder.
Sachets worked in markets where people were familiar with
the products. But 10 years ago when Hindustan Unilever Ltd
wanted to reach people in "media blackout zones" where
its commercials weren't seen and its products unknown, it had to
think of an entirely new marketing method.
Who better to promote its personal and home hygiene products
but women looking to increase their household income?
"This is a great way to talk to consumers in those areas,"
said K. Adarsh, HUL's Head of Customer Marketing.
PEOPLE POWER
In a project called Shakti Amma (empowered woman) that
started in 2002, HUL tapped an existing network of women's
micro-financing groups, in which women get loans to buy
something that can help them earn an income. In this case, the
usual cow or weaving loom was replaced with R20,000 worth of HUL
shampoos, detergents.
"Shakti entrepreneurs go from home to home talking about
relevant brand benefits -- like hygiene and healthcare -- of our
products," Adarsh said.
They sell products not only to households but also small
village shops and kiosks -- often the front room of a family
home -- becoming a marketing and distribution tool in one go.
Today 45,000 shakti ammas push HUL products in India.
Last year, the company decided to diversify the network and
include husbands and sons in the distribution process.
Like Colgate's Raj Verma who rides his trusty bicycle around
Sitapur district (named after Lord Ram's wife Sita), 'shakti
maan' (empowered man), ride from village to village. They cover
much more ground than the women, who do not like to travel
outside their villages on their own. That has added an
additional 23,000 rural shakti distributors, helping HUL triple
their rural reach in 2010.
The program is now being used in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Pradeep Kashyap, founder and CEO of MART, a rural market
consultancy company, helped HUL create Project Shakti. He has
worked with many multinationals, including Colgate and
Dupont, which are keen to tap India's growing middle income
families. If companies want to succeed in an emerging market,
they must link up with India's vast social networks to reach
remote customers, he said.
"In a country like India, or any developing economy, the
physical infrastructure is weak, but the social infrastructure
is very strong," Kashyap said. "Unlike in the west, where the
physical infrastructure is very good -- the roads, the
electricity -- but the social infrastructure doesn't need to be
strong. So we have to leverage on our social infrastructure."
India's historical tradition of swadeshi (self-reliance) has
provided a social incubator for today's frugal engineering and
business innovation. Mahatma Gandhi adopted swadeshi as an
economic strategy in the independence movement, boycotting
British products in favour of Indian-made products and
production techniques.
NUCLEAR FAMILY
For many multinationals, doing business in India means being
the first to set up new distribution networks that developed
countries take for granted.
General Electric has 4,000 employees at its research
and design facility in Bangalore, many of them products
originally designed in the West and being re-engineered for new
uses in the India market.
One of them is a lightweight ECG machine that can fit in the
backpack of a travelling doctor. It can take 500 readings on a
single battery charge and costs only a tenth that of a standard
ECG machine.
When GE Healthcare wanted to sell PET-CT cancer diagnosis
machines, it met an unexpected roadblock. Cancer treatment was a
relatively undeveloped area of healthcare. India had no national
network to make the isotopes necessary for the procedure, never
mind transporting them across poorly connected states.
First GE had to lobby the government for permission to make
isotopes in their cyclotron machines. Then it had to get
airlines