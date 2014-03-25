India's BJP may review gas price formula if elected-Party official

NEW DELHI, March 25 India's main opposition
party would review a new gas pricing formula if elected, a party
official said on Tuesday, a day after the election commission
asked the government to defer an increase in prices that was to
take effect on April 1.
"If we are voted into power we would have to look at all the
facts, all the realities on the ground, while keeping the
interest of stakeholders in mind - in particular consumers,"
said Narendra Taneja, National Convener, Energy Cell, for the
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"If this means going for a review we will review the pricing
formula," Taneja told Reuters, reiterating a position stated
previously by a senior BJP leader.
