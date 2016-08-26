版本:
Bayer India exec says nobody would invest in research with compulsory licensing

NEW DELHI Aug 26 Bayer India executive said on Friday that nobody would invest in research with compulsory licensing. (Reporting by Krishna Das and Mayank Bhardwaj)
