India should let market to determine seed prices -foreign seed firms' alliance

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW DELHI Aug 26 An official from the newly formed alliance of major international seed companies in India said on Friday that market should determine prices of seeds rather than regulatory mechanism.
The alliance was formed to protest against India's moves to toughen regulation on genetically modified crops. (Reporting by Krishna Das and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Malini Menon)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
