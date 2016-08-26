版本:
India should let market to determine seed prices -foreign seed firms' alliance

NEW DELHI Aug 26 An official from the newly formed alliance of major international seed companies in India said on Friday that market should determine prices of seeds rather than regulatory mechanism.

The alliance was formed to protest against India's moves to toughen regulation on genetically modified crops. (Reporting by Krishna Das and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Malini Menon)

