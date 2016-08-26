版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 26日 星期五 17:41 BJT

Foreign seed firms form alliance to protest India regulation

NEW DELHI Aug 26 Major international seed companies formed an alliance on Friday to protest against India's moves to toughen regulation, executives said on Friday, reacting to proposals that foresee the compulsory licensing of genetically modified crops.

The India businesses of Monsanto, Bayer, Dow, Dupont Pioneer and Syngenta have joined the group, which was about to hold a news conference. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Mayank Bhardwaj; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)

