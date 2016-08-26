Foreign seed firms form alliance to protest India regulation

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW DELHI Aug 26 Major international seed companies formed an alliance on Friday to protest against India's moves to toughen regulation, executives said on Friday, reacting to proposals that foresee the compulsory licensing of genetically modified crops.
The India businesses of Monsanto, Bayer, Dow, Dupont Pioneer and Syngenta have joined the group, which was about to hold a news conference. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Mayank Bhardwaj; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.