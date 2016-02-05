UPDATE 2-India says no rush on GM food but will not stand in way of science

* Expert panel seeks more data on GM mustard-minister
NEW DELHI, Feb 5 India needs more data before
deciding whether to permit commercial growing of its first
genetically modified food crop, its environment minister said on
Friday, but indicated it would not stand "in the way of science"
despite protests.
Prakash Javadekar said the evaluation process would continue
before the country moves ahead with the use of a technology that
promises better farm yields but sharply divides public opinion.
A committee of government and independent experts is seeking
more information from a team of Indian scientists who have spent
almost a decade on laboratory and field trials for a GM mustard
crop.
"We will not rush through, but we will also not come in the
way of science," Javadekar told reporters. "We have to feed more
than a billion mouths and we have to raise productivity...
(but)we will not compromise on people's health."
The meeting, the third held to evaluate field trial data on
GM mustard this year, had raised hopes among scientists that
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is keen to push
technology to lift food productivity.
India spends billions of dollars every year importing edible
oils and other food items to help offset its abysmal food
productivity levels.
Farmers are stuck with old technology, yields are at a
fraction of global levels, cultivable land is shrinking and
weather patterns have become less predictable.
Some farm economists have said India should speed up
efforts to embrace GM foods after China took a giant leap
towards GM with its bid for Swiss transgenic seed developer
Syngenta.
But public and political opposition to transgenic food
remains strong amid fears they could compromise food safety and
biodiversity.
About 200 placard-holding protesters shouted anti-GM slogans
outside Javadekar's office earlier on Friday.
Kapil Mishra, a minister in Delhi state who met Javadekar,
called it a win for those resisting GM crops.
"(A) small victory but a long battle ahead," he said on
Twitter.
India placed a moratorium on GM aubergine in 2010, fearing
the effect on food safety and biodiversity. That effectively
brought the regulatory system to deadlock.
However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was instrumental
in making Gujarat state the leading user of GM cotton in India
when he was chief minister, cleared several field trials soon
after taking office in New Delhi in 2014.
BMI Research said in a note that though some Asian
governments are becoming more open to the idea of allowing GM
food cultivation, the adoption rate of GM crops will remain
slow.
