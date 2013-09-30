RPT-Gods forbid: India's temples guard their gold from government

By D. Jose
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India, Sept 30 India's Hindu
temples are resisting divulging their gold holdings - perhaps
nearly half the amount held in Fort Knox - amid mistrust of the
motives of authorities who are trying to cut a hefty import bill
that is hurting the economy.
The central bank, which has already taken steps that have
slowed to a trickle the incoming supplies that have exacerbated
India's current account deficit, has sent letters to some of the
country's richest temples asking for details of their gold.
It says the inquiries are simply data collection, but Hindu
groups are up in arms.
"The gold stored in temples was contributed by devotees over
thousands of years and we will not allow anyone to usurp it,"
said V Mohanan, secretary of the Hindu nationalist Vishwa Hindu
Parishad organisation in Kerala state, in a statement.
Indians buy as much as 2.3 tonnes of gold, on average, every
day - the weight of a small elephant - and what they don't give
to the gods is mostly hoarded. Jewellery is handed down as
heirlooms and stored away with bars and coins as a hedge against
inflation or a source of quick funds in an emergency.
That is costing the economy dear. Gold imports totalled $54
billion in the year ending March 31, 2013, the biggest
non-essential item shipped in from overseas and a major factor
in swelling the current account deficit to a record in 2012/13.
Guruvayur temple, in Kerala, one of the most sacred in India
and boasting a 33.5-metre (110-ft) gold-plated flagstaff, has
already told the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) it won't divulge
any details.
"The gold we have is mostly offered by the devotees. They
would not like the details to be shared with anybody," said V M
Gopala Menon, commissioner of the temple's administrative board.
The World Gold Council estimates there are about 2,000
tonnes of gold locked away in temples - worth about $84 billion
at current prices - which Indian devotees have offered in the
form of jewellery, bars, coins and even replicas of body parts,
in the hope of winning favours from the gods or in thanks for
blessings received and health restored.
Curbing gold imports and getting the gold squirreled away
back into circulation has become a priority for the government
and RBI this year. Import duty is at a record 10 percent and the
latest new rule - that 20 percent of all imports must leave the
country as jewellery exports - caused confusion that dried up
buying for two months.
The head of the Hindu nationalist main opposition Bharatiya
Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala state, V Muralidharan, said the RBI
wanted to "take possession" of the gold and maybe sell it for
dollars.
DATA COLLECTING?
The central bank said there was "no proposal under its
consideration to convert idle gold into bullion at this
juncture".
But its letters, sent to leading temple trusts in Kerala,
were prompted by a report looking at "issues related to gold
imports" and loans outside the banking system in February, which
zeroed in on temples and domestic hoards for fresh supplies.
Under the heading "supply-related measures", the report
looks at recycling domestic gold and notes: "Temples in India
hold large quantities of gold jewellery offered by devotees to
the deities."
Subha Unnikrishnan, a clothes shop owner worshipping at one
of the temples in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram, said
whatever had been given to the temple should stay there.
"We have given it to the god with a purpose," he said.
"Nobody can take them away."
Of the three major temple boards in Kerala, which administer
more than 2,800 temples, Cochin board has also decided against
providing details of its gold, while another has yet to decide
and a third says it has not yet received a letter from the RBI.
Some of them cite security reasons for their reticence - and
the wealthiest temples do have tight controls and metal
detectors at gates to keep their assets safe.
There has been no inquiry from the RBI yet at the
centuries-old Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple, where two years ago
treasure then estimated to be worth over $20 billion - more than
India's education budget - was discovered in secret subterranean
vaults. But its hoard is already being checked by the Supreme
Court to make sure it is adequately protected.
There are some, for sure, who feel the temples should
divulge their centuries of gold offerings.
"Everything the temple gets should be known to the
devotees," said Shankaram Kutty, head of an advertising firm
based in Cochin, who goes at least once a year to Guruvayur with
an offering. "I feel every temple should declare their assets."
Mumbai's Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati temple, often visited
by Bollywood celebrities, had already put 10 kg (22 lbs) of its
gold into a bank deposit scheme. It still has 140 kg in its
vault.
"The gold we have is the nation's property, we will be proud
if the nation can benefit from it," said Subhash Vitthal
Mayekar, chairman of the temple's administrative trust. He has
not yet received an inquiry from the RBI.
It is not alone. The Tirupati temple in the southern state
of Andhra Pradesh, considered one of India's richest, has lodged
2,250 kg of gold with the State Bank of India, which pays it
interest.
As the central bank ponders its options, it could take heart
that the temples themselves are already doing their bit to
circulate the gold.
"We use some of it for making gold lockets that we sell in
our temple counter. For making the lockets, we send some gold to
the Mumbai mint through the State Bank of India, which is one of
our bankers," said a source at the Guruvayur temple's
administration.