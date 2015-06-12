India takes first step towards regulating medical devices

| MUMBAI, June 12
MUMBAI, June 12 India plans to set up a
regulator to oversee the country's $4 billion medical device
industry, according to a draft policy released this month, the
country's first effort to regulate an industry that covers
everything from thermometers to prostheses.
The policy document, welcomed by many in the industry
despite concerns over a lack of detail, also outlines plans to
boost local manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports.
While India is the world's third-largest pharmaceutical
market, its share of the medical devices market is way behind.
More than 70 percent of medical equipment sold in the country is
imported, mostly from the United States.
The draft policy issued by the federal Department of
Pharmaceuticals proposes an autonomous National Medical Device
Authority tasked with promoting the local industry and ensuring
adherence to safety standards. (bit.ly/1FKhClQ)
It also proposes price controls for devices including
surgical instruments, implants and diagnostic equipment -- a
step that raised some eyebrows among manufacturers, as the
country's pharmaceutical industry is already in a legal wrangle
with the government over price caps on drugs.
Many industry groups welcomed the overall policy, however,
though local makers pressed the government to do more to
discourage imports.
"It's like we are importing Audis and Mercedes for our big
hospitals, when the consumer needs Maruti Suzukis and Tata Nanos
as well," said Rajiv Nath of the Association of Indian Medical
Device Industry (AIMED), which represents most local firms.
Most Indian medical device makers are small and medium-cap
firms, making basic, often disposable, equipment. It falls to
multinationals like Johnson & Johnson, Philips
and Becton Dickinson & Co to provide high-end devices.
J&J and Becton Dickinson already have manufacturing plants
in the country, while Philips, General Electric and
Siemens AG are ramping-up their India operations.
Still, the country is years away from making any meaningful
reduction in the percentage of its medical device imports,
because newer technologies continue to be launched overseas.
Analysts believe the Indian medical devices market could
touch $50 billion by 2025, driven by a burgeoning middle class
in need of more and better hospitals and clinics, which would
require more medical devices.
The government has taken some steps this year to realise
that potential.
In January, it allowed 100 percent foreign direct investment
into the sector. The government also plans to set up medical
device industrial parks in the states of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.
Stakeholders in the industry have six weeks to respond to
the draft policy before final regulations are issued.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Clara
Ferreira Marques)