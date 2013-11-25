India HPCL may resume buying Iran oil after sanction eased

NEW DELHI Nov 25 Indian refiner Hindustan
Petroleum Corp is actively considering resumption of
Iranian oil purchases after western sanctions against the OPEC
member are eased, its head of refineries said on Monday.
HPCL stopped buying Iranian crude in April due to insurance
problems triggered by EU sanctions. But a landmark deal to curb
Tehran's nuclear programme struck on Sunday includes easing of
some restrictions that should end these insurance problems.
"Till yesterday this crude was not under consideration
because of insurance hurdles, but now because of this recent
development of suspension of EU and the U.S. sanctions on
insurance, Iranian crude has come into active consideration of
HPCL," B. K. Namdeo told Reuters.
"If they continue to offer crude at the existing terms and
conditions, we may resume purchases," Namdeo said.
Namdeo had earlier said his company may buy 6 million
barrels of Iranian oil by March 31 if the insurance issues are
resolved.