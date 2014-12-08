Huffington Post launches in India, sets sights on China

| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Dec 8 News website Huffington Post
launched its India edition on Monday in a tie-up with media
conglomerate Times of India Group, as the AOL-owned site
expands into markets where internet use is growing rapidly.
The India edition is Huffington Post's 13th and follows
launches in a handful of European and Asian countries, as well
as an Arabic version set to go live next year.
The website, which was sold to AOL for $315 million in 2011,
generates revenue through advertising and is crucial to AOL's
shift away from its subscription dial-up internet business.
Internet penetration in India is low, with less than one in
four of its 1.25 billion people online, but that number is
expected to grow quickly in the next few years as the government
improves connections to rural areas and more people switch to
smartphones.
"More and more people (in India) are going to be able to
access news on their mobile devices," Arianna Huffington, the
website's editor-in-chief, said at a Delhi launch event on
Monday. "It's a great opportunity for us."
She is entering a highly competitive market where dozens of
free-to-access websites chase India's relatively affluent
English-language readers. The country has 226 million English
speakers, according to the 2001 government census.
Huffington, who said India has held a special place in her
heart since studying in the country aged 17, has hired a team of
eight and plans to expand that to 15 in the next few months to
report their own stories as well as reposting news and opinion
from other outlets.
The website has also set its sights on China, with
Huffington Post Media Group CEO Jimmy Maymann saying he is
confident that it will agree a tie-up with a Chinese partner by
early 2016.
"We all know the restrictions that are associated with the
Chinese media," he said. "(But) we feel very bullish about China
and putting China back on our roadmap."
(Editing by David Goodman)