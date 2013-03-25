版本:
ILFC says gets one plane back in India dispute

PARIS, March 25 Aircraft lessor International Lease Finance Corp said on Monday it had successfully removed one of six aircraft stranded in India by a dispute over bills left unpaid by the suspension of operations at Kingfisher Airlines.

Financiers have warned that failure to resolve the dispute could starve India of funds needed to develop its aviation industry.
