CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-India's Ind-Swift to sell Roche diagnostic kits, shares jump

Canada's Collage gets seed funding via large insurer
TORONTO, Feb 22 One of Canada's largest insurers, Power Financial Corp, is investing in a Toronto-based startup with global ambitions to automate key segments of the insurance industry.
* To distribute heart attack detection kits
* Expects 250 mln rupees sales in the first year
* Ind Swift shares jump more than 9 percent on news
MUMBAI, Jan 13 Indian drugmaker Ind-Swift Ltd said on Friday it will sell heart attack detection kits developed by Swiss firm Roche Holding AG, sending Ind Swift's shares up more than 9 percent.
The kit will be sold through pathologists and cardiologists across India, said Gopal Munjal, managing director and chief executive, Ind-Swift, adding he expects 250 million rupees in the first year itself.
Every year 27 percent of medical deaths in India are caused by heart-related ailments, Munjal said.
"This is just a beginning of marketing tie-up with Roche and we are looking to add more kits or tools," Munjal said.
He said the retail customers will have to pay less than 2,000 rupees ($39) for the kit.
India's laboratory diagnostics market is estimated at 25 billion rupees ($487 million) and growing 13 percent per annum, said Bhuwnesh Agrawal, managing director and CEO at Roche Diagnostics India, a unit of Roche.
At 2:00 p.m (0830 GMT), the stock was up 6.1 percent to 29.40 rupees in a Mumbai market that was up 1.09 percent.
