Infosys Q1 net profit up 3.7 pct, meets estimates

July 12 Infosys, India's second-largest software services exporter, posted a 3.7 percent year-on-year increase in its first-quarter net profit, matching estimates, after contract wins and foreign exchange gains boosted earnings.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30 rose to 23.74 billion rupees from 22.89 billion rupees in the same year-ago period, Bangalore-based Infosys said on Friday.

The profit compares with the 23.3 billion rupee average of 18 analyst estimates according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S for the company, whose customers include Bank of America, BT Group, Procter & Gamble Co and Volkswagen AG.

Infosys also maintained its forecast for 6-10 percent revenue growth for the current 2013/14 financial year.
