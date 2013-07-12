版本:
Infosys expects 300 bps hit to margins on wage increases - CFO

July 12 Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest software services exporter, expects wage increases to hurt margins by 300 basis points in the next quarter, Rajiv Bansal, the company's chief financial officer, said on Friday.

Earlier, the company posted a 3.7 percent year-on-year increase in its first-quarter net profit, and maintained its full-year revenue growth forecast.
