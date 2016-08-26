版本:
India's Infosys says seeing client-specific softness after Brexit

NEW DELHI Aug 26 Indian IT services provider Infosys Ltd is seeing some 'softness' in clients after Britain voted in June to leave the European Union, a top company executive said during an analyst meet on Friday.

Infosys will be in a better position by October to evaluate the impact of this on its earnings outlook for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, Chief Financial Officer Ranganath D Mavinakere said.

"We want to give a more accurate picture on guidance after we execute Q2," he said, adding that he was confident growth in the second quarter would be better than the previous three months. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Aditi Shah in New Delhi)
