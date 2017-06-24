REFILE-India's Infosys says reassessing long-term goals due to tougher market

(Repeats to add dropped word in headline)
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd,
India's second-biggest software services exporter, is
re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market
conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's
chairman said on Saturday.
Infosys Chief Executive Officer Vishal Sikka had said
earlier that the IT services company was likely to struggle to
reach its ambitious $20 billion revenue target by 2020 due to a
challenging market environment.
"The 2020 goals certainly appear daunting in the timeframe
in which these goals have been talked about because of the kind
of headwinds and the shift in marketplace that we have seen,"
company chairman R. Seshasayee told his last annual meeting
before his planned retirement in May next year.
"But we are re-evaluating our long-term goals," he added.
India's IT sector is facing new challenges in its biggest
market, the United States, as President Donald Trump and his
administration lean towards changing visa rules and hiking
minimum wages tied to those visas that could hit outsourcing
firms.
(Reporting by Arnab Paul and Jessica Kuruthukulangara; Writing
by Malini Menon; Editing by Helen Popper)