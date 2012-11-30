Infosys to shift listing of ADS to NYSE Euronext from Nasdaq

BRIEF-Leggett & Platt announces quarterly dividend of $0.34
* Q1 dividend of $.34 per share, an increase of $.02 per share or 6.3 pct versus q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGALORE Nov 30 IT services firm Infosys Ltd , the first Indian company to list on Nasdaq, said on Friday it will shift its American Depositary Shares to the NYSE Euronext from Dec 12.
Infosys, India's second-largest software services provider, also said it is seeking listing of its ADS on the Paris and London boards of NYSE Euronext in a move that will not affect its float or capital structure.
The company said the move is aimed at increasing access to its stock for European investors.
* Q1 dividend of $.34 per share, an increase of $.02 per share or 6.3 pct versus q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Analyst thinks around 5,000 jobs could eventually go (Adds tweets by Opel CEO, PSA comments about Angela Merkel)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: