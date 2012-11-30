版本:
2012年 11月 30日

Infosys to shift listing of ADS to NYSE Euronext from Nasdaq

BANGALORE Nov 30 IT services firm Infosys Ltd , the first Indian company to list on Nasdaq, said on Friday it will shift its American Depositary Shares to the NYSE Euronext from Dec 12.

Infosys, India's second-largest software services provider, also said it is seeking listing of its ADS on the Paris and London boards of NYSE Euronext in a move that will not affect its float or capital structure.

The company said the move is aimed at increasing access to its stock for European investors.

