Infosys FY13 revenue forecast does not include Lodestone - exec

BRIEF-SweeGen says U.S. FDA issues GRAS no objection letter for co's sweetener
* U.S. FDA issues GRAS no objection letter for Sweegen's Bestevia(Tm) Reb-M Stevia sweetener
BANGALORE Oct 12 Infosys Ltd's revenue growth forecast for the current fiscal year that ends in March does not include the revenue from Lodestone Holding AG, Chief Financial Officer V. Balakrishnan said on Friday.
Infosys last month agreed to buy Lodestone in a deal valued at 330 million Swiss francs ($353 million) as India's No.2 software services exporter strives to boost income from higher value services and accelerate growth.
Infosys reported a 24 percent gain in quarterly profit, in line with estimates, and said it expects revenue growth of at least 5 percent for the fiscal year, maintaining its previous outlook.
* U.S. FDA issues GRAS no objection letter for Sweegen's Bestevia(Tm) Reb-M Stevia sweetener
NEW YORK, March 2 A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit by a former Moody's Investors Service managing director and said he deserves none of the $863.8 million that Moody's agreed to pay to settle claims it inflated mortgage ratings prior to the 2008 financial crisis.
March 2 U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc said on Thursday it appointed former United Technologies Corp executive David Hess as an independent director on its board amid a proxy battle with hedge fund Elliott Management Corp.