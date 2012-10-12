版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Infosys margins to fall 200 basis points in FY13-exec

BANGALORE Oct 12 Operating margins at Infosys Ltd will decline by 200 basis points in the current fiscal year that ends in March 2013 from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer V. Balakrishnan said on Friday.

Infosys, India's second-ranked software services provider, reported a 24 percent gain in quarterly profit earlier on Friday, in line with estimates.

