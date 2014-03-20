India's Infosys says another senior executive leaving

NEW DELHI, March 20 A top executive at India's
Infosys Ltd will leave the company next month, the No.
2 software exporter by revenue said on Thursday, adding to a
spate of senior-level departures since co-founder Narayana
Murthy returned to run the company.
Chandrashekar Kakal, a senior vice president and a member of
the company's executive council, has conveyed his intention to
quit, effective April 18, Infosys said in a filing to the stock
exchanges. It did not give a reason for Kakal's resignation.
Murthy was brought back last June as executive chairman to
revive the fortune of Infosys, which has suffered a string of
disappointing earnings. However, his return has been followed by
the departure of several senior executives including V.
Balakrishnan, who had been tipped to become chief executive.
Infosys' revenue for the fiscal year ending March could grow
at the lower end of its 11.5 to 12 percent projection, Murthy
said this month, sending its shares down as much as 9 percent on
a single day.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)