Online grocers come up trumps in India's e-commerce boom

MUMBAI Nov 27 Put off by snarled city traffic
and a shortage of parking, more Indians are shopping for
groceries online, helping e-tailers like Bigbasket.com and
Localbanya.com turn in profits while supermarkets are
struggling.
The online grocers benefit from low overheads, as they store
goods in warehouses outside big cities where commercial rents
are sky-high. Some like Bigbasket.com can also charge more for
certain items than traditional supermarkets, which means even
more profits in a country where all food retailers enjoy margins
as high as 20 percent on rice and other staples.
Bigbasket.com director Ganesh Krishnan said the company
would turn a profit this year, just three years after it was set
up. By contrast, analysts say supermarkets like More, owned by
the Aditya Birla Group, and Reliance Industries Ltd's
Reliance Fresh are struggling to attract enough customers to
make a profit as they compete with the small neighbourhood
stores where most people buy food. Both conglomerates declined
to give figures for their supermarket operations.
"You can go shop at a Walmart or Tesco in the U.S. and U.K.
and they have parking. You can take the shopping carts right up
to your car, so it's smooth," Krishnan told Reuters. "In India,
none of this exists."
Densely populated cities have proved attractive for web
grocers in Asia. Analysts estimate online sales of fresh produce
in China could quadruple to 40 billion yuan ($6.5 billion) in
five years from about 11.5 billion yuan in 2013.
Overall, e-commerce is rapidly growing in India, fuelled by
an expanding middle class and better web access,
and the potential for online grocers in particular is huge.
Most food shopping in India is done in cramped groceries
that offer limited variety. Urbanites also frequent
supermarkets, but e-grocers are becoming more popular as more
shoppers are willing to pay extra for the convenience of not
dealing with traffic and parking problems.
Sales of food and groceries currently account for more than
two-thirds of all retail sales, consultants Technopak say, and
the value of these sales is expected to nearly double to $686
billion by 2020.
Investors are taking note. In September, Helion Ventures and
Zodius Capital led a funding round that raised 2 billion rupees
($32.6 million) for Bigbasket.com. Rival Localbanya is also
looking to raise a similar amount to expand nationwide, its
co-founder Amit Bhartiya said.
By running their own delivery networks, and warehousing
outside the city, e-grocers are better able to control costs:
analysts say the operating costs of traditional supermarkets are
higher when you factor in rent and utility bills, for example.
Bigbasket.com, which started out in December 2011, currently
has about 220,000 active customers Mumbai, Bangalore and
Hyderabad. It plans to launch in Pune, Delhi and Chennai in the
next three months, highlighting just how quickly online grocers
can grow compared to traditional supermarket chains.
"Where brick and mortar grocery in India fails to muster
scale, online can do it very, very quickly just by the sheer
opportunity of reaching a number of people with much less
investment," said Harminder Sahni, managing director of
consultants Wazir Advisors.
(Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Miral Fahmy)