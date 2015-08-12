UPDATE 1-Iran reassures India over development rights of gas field

* India also seeks LNG from Iran
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Aug 12 Iran has said the development
rights for its Farzad-B gas field will be available to Indian
companies after concerns in New Delhi that cash-rich European
firms could clinch the contract.
A consortium headed by ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment
arm of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp, in 2008
discovered the Farzad-B gas field in the Farsi offshore block.
The Indian consortium, which also include Oil India and
Indian Oil Corp, has been seeking development rights
for the field.
An Indian delegation that went to Iran in the last week of
July was told Tehran was working out a new production sharing
contract, said B. Roy, head of business development at Oil India
Ltd..
"The outlook is upbeat," he said.
Iran has asked Indian firms to submit a development plan for
the Farzad-B gas field, Roy said, adding Tehran had offered a
draft contract, known as the Iran Petroleum Contract (IPC), to
Indian companies.
The new contract for the block is a mix of production
sharing and service contract, he said.
The delegation also renewed talks over the purchase of
Iranian liquefied natural gas (LNG) once sanctions against the
country are lifted and Tehran sets up a liquefaction facility,
Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan told lawmakers on
Wednesday.
India signed a deal with Iran in 2005 to buy 5 million
tonnes a year of LNG but the contract was never implemented.
Separately, Oil India said the first delivery of LNG cargo
from Mozambique's offshore Area 1 Block in the Rovuma basis was
expected in the first quarter of 2020.
"There is a delay of 7-8 months in LNG supplies from
Mozambique, as their parliament only recently passed the law
supporting development of (an) LNG hub," Roy said.
He said Mozambique's Area 1-operator Anadarko Petroleum
had signed initial deals with Japan, South Korea and
Singapore-based entities to sell 60 percent of the gas to be
produced from the phase 1 of the project.
Reuters last month reported that Anadarko was in talks with
Japanese joint-venture vehicle Jera, set to become the world's
biggest buyer of LNG, to sell long-term supply from its
Mozambique export scheme.
Roy said banks had committed $16 billion for the project
that would cost about $23 billion.
"The financial closure for the project is expected by the
end of this year or early next year," he said.
The project also include setting up two LNG trains of an
annual capacity of 6 million tonnes each.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Mark Potter)