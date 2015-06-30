India asks refiners to buy dollars, euros to settle Iran oil dues

NEW DELHI, June 30 India has asked refiners that
owe billions of dollars to Iran for oil imports to build up
dollar and euro balances to avoid downward pressure on the rupee
if western powers and Tehran reach a final nuclear deal.
Local refiners owe about $6.5 billion to Iran, equivalent to
55 percent of their oil bill, after a route to pay for Iranian
oil through Turkey's Halkbank was stopped in February
2013 by western sanctions.
"The refineries may buy forex in the spot/forward market in
an incremental manner so as to build up the required USD/EUR
balance," according to an oil ministry letter dated June 11 that
was seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krishna Das and Douglas
Busvine)