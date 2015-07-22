UPDATE 1-Indian official to visit Iran to discuss oil dues -sources

* Indian refiners owe Iran more than $6.5 billion
* Iran seen wanting payment in stages - sources
* ONGC unit eyes giant Farzad B gas field
By Nidhi Verma and Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, July 22 India's top financial
official will visit Iran this weekend to discuss how to pay its
oil import dues, sources said on Wednesday after the deal Tehran
struck with world powers to curb its nuclear programme in return
for the lifting of sanctions.
Finance Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi will lead a delegation of
officials from Reserve Bank of India, state-run UCO Bank
and oil companies from July 25-26, three sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
India, the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, has run up a
$6.5 billion bill for Iranian oil that it has been largely
unable to pay because banking channels were blocked by Western
financial sanctions.
Under the July 14 accord, sanctions would be dialled back
gradually if Tehran makes good on commitments intended to make
it harder to build an atom bomb. Failure to comply would cause
the sanctions to "snap" back into force.
India's refiners have been withholding 55 percent of
payments for Iranian oil imports since February 2013. The rest
was settled in rupees through UCO Bank and could be drawn on by
Iran to buy essential goods such as food and medicines.
The sources, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity
of the matter, said Iran was expected to seek payments from
Indian refiners in stages, and not in one go.
Iran will soon begin talks with India on finalising a
mechanism to recover the billions of dollars in oil dues held by
Indian refiners, Gholam Reza Ansari, Iran's envoy to India, told
Reuters last week.
Essar Oil owes $3.34 billion, Mangalore Refinery
and Petrochemicals Ltd $2.49 billion, followed by
Indian Oil Corp, which has to pay $581 million to Iran,
said one of the sources.
HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) owes $97 million and Hindustan
Petroleum Corp has to pay $29 million, this source said.
"About 170 billion rupees ($2.67 billion) are lying in
Iran's account with UCO Bank," said a second source.
This source also said ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment
arm of the country's biggest explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp
also planned to visit Tehran in the coming days to
discuss development rights of the giant Farzad B gas field.
India, Iran's second biggest oil client after China, has
reduced purchases from Tehran under pressure from sanctions.
However, in the quarter to June, India's first fiscal
quarter and the first three months of annual contracts with
Iran, India shipped in nearly 50 percent more oil from Tehran at
306,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared with the same period last
year.
($1 = 63.6343 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Douglas Busvine and David Evans)