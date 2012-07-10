India insures Iran oil imports to safeguard flow -sources

* Indian govt approves coverage from state-run insurers
* To ease constrictions on imports due to Iran fleet
limitations
* Limited cover still leaves shippers exposed to spill
liability
* State-run Shipping Corp of India prepared to run the risk
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, July 10 India has given state-run
insurers approval to provide limited cover to its ships
transporting Iran's oil, allowing refiners to avoid any
interruption in supplies because of the constraints of an
Iranian fleet struggling with tough Western sanctions.
An oil embargo by the European Union took effect on July 1
and bans firms from insuring Iranian shipments, forcing China
and India to ask Iran's oil shipper, NITC, to deliver crude in
its vessels.
Much of Iran's fleet is employed as floating storage for the
oil it is struggling to sell because of the impact of sanctions,
making it tough for the Islamic Republic to keep supplies
flowing to its top two crude buyers.
Iran's July oil exports will be more than halved from last
year because of the sanctions imposed due to concerns the
country is attempting to build a nuclear bomb, though Tehran
says its nuclear activities are peaceful.
India has already cut its Iranian oil purchases by more than
a fifth, enough to win a waiver from separate U.S. sanctions,
and is expected to load around 300,000 barrels per day this
month. But NITC has few of the vessels of the size needed to
meet the requirements of at least one Indian refiner, Mangalore
Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.
India's Insurance and Regulatory and Development Authority
has agreed to allow state-run insurers to replace their European
counterparts, enabling at least Shipping Corp Of India
to resume transporting Iranian oil, officials said.
"This is a classic case of how three Indian industries --
insurance, shipping and oil -- are coming together for the
nation and its energy security," Anil Devli, chief executive of
the India National Shipowners' Association, told Reuters.
Domestic insurance firms are allowed to provide ship owners
carrying Iranian oil $50 million in cover against pollution and
personal injury claims, also known as protection and indemnity
(P&I) insurance, Devli said. They will also provide hull and
machinery cover of $50 million, to protect ships against
physical damage.
General Insurance Corp of India will be the re-insurer and
cover will be extended by any of four state-run non-life
insurance firms: United India Insurance, New India Assurance Co.
Ltd., National Insurance Co. Ltd. and the Oriental Insurance Co.
Ltd.
"We have received a letter from the shipping ministry ...
saying General Insurance Corp has provisionally been allowed to
arrange cover," said a source at a state-run refiner.
The amount of P&I cover is a fraction of the typical $1
billion that a very large crude carrier (VLCC) carrying around 2
million barrels of crude would have from reinsurers against
personal injury and pollution claims.
India's shipping companies will be responsible for paying
any claims above $50 million, leaving them exposed to
potentially billions of dollars in the event of an oil spill.
"$50 million is not enough. If you had wreck removal, you
would burn through $50 million in just getting the ship out
before going anywhere near coverage for the pollution itself,"
said Ian Teare, Singapore-based maritime insurance expert with
legal firm Norton Rose.
In comparison, Japan's government took the unprecedented
step of providing insurance of up to $7.6 billion for shipments
to keep oil trade with Tehran going.
RISKY BUSINESS
Despite the risks, the chairman of state-run Shipping Corp
of India, the country's biggest, said his company would use the
limited cover to transport Iranian crude.
S. Hajara said he hoped state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp
, Indian Oil Corp and MRPL would be able to
use its fleet to import Iranian oil.
"HPCL, IOC and MRPL, any of the Indian companies can use our
ships. We, as a vessels provider, have also provided vessels to
MRPL, but they have a Contract of Affreightment with Great
Eastern Shipping Co.," he said.
Great Eastern has yet to make a decision on the
limited insurance cover. "We have informed MRPL that we will not
be able to go to Iran. However, we are waiting for details of
the new insurance plan offered by Indian insurers and will make
a decision accordingly," said firm spokeswoman Anjali Kumar.
Refiner HPCL, which has already taken a suezmax vessel
carrying 1 million barrels of oil from Iran on a delivered
basis, may hire an SCI vessel for a cargo scheduled for lifting
on July 25-27, said an official with the refiner, who asked not
to be named because he was not authorized to speak to the media.
Only state refiners follow government rules on chartering
vessels for crude imports, while private firms like Essar Oil
, a Indian client of Iran, face no such restriction.
Indian refiners are scheduled to lift 9.32 million barrels
or about 300,650 bpd of Iranian oil in July, an industry source
told Reuters last week. MRPL this month is expected to load five
aframax vessels of around 660,000 barrels each, with Tehran
handling the insurance and freight for at least one shipment.