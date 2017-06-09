India's plan to develop key Iranian port faces U.S. headwinds

* India wants Iran port to improve access to central Asia
* New Delhi has committed $500 million to Gulf of Oman
project
* European firms unwilling to bid for contracts-Indian
officials
* Trump has criticised nuclear deal that lifted sanctions on
Iran
* Major banks remain wary of Iran trade due to policy
uncertainty
By Nidhi Verma and Sanjeev Miglani
NEW DELHI, June 9 Western manufacturers are
shying away from supplying equipment for an Iranian port that
India is developing for fear the United States may reimpose
sanctions on Tehran, Indian officials say, dealing a blow to New
Delhi's strategic ambitions in the region.
Lying on the Gulf of Oman along the approaches to the
Straits of Hormuz, the port of Chabahar is central to India's
hopes to crack open a transport corridor to Central Asia and
Afghanistan that bypasses arch-rival Pakistan.
India committed $500 million to speed development of the
port after sanctions on Iran were lifted following a deal struck
between major powers and Tehran to curb its nuclear programme in
2015.
But the state-owned Indian firm that is developing Chabahar
is yet to award a single tender for supplying equipment such as
cranes and forklifts, according to two government sources
tracking India's biggest overseas infrastructure push.
U.S. President Donald Trump denounced the nuclear agreement
on the campaign trail, and since taking office in January has
accused Iran of being a threat to countries across the Middle
East.
Swiss engineering group Liebherr and Finland's Konecranes
and Cargotec have told India Ports Global
Pvt Ltd, which is developing the deep water port, they were
unable to take part in the bids as their banks were not ready to
facilitate transactions involving Iran due to the uncertainty
over U.S. policy, the two officials said in separate
conversations with Reuters.
These firms dominate the market for customised equipment to
develop jetties and container terminals. One official said the
first tender was floated in September, but attracted few bidders
because of the fear of renewed sanctions. That fear has
intensified since January.
"Now the situation is that we are running after suppliers,"
one official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of
the sensitivity of matter.
A Konecranes spokeswoman declined to comment beyond
confirming the company was not involved in the project.
Cargotec and Liebherr did not respond to requests for
comment.
Some tenders have been floated three times since September
because they failed to attract bidders. A Chinese firm, ZPMC,
has since come forward to supply some equipment, the same Indian
official said.
THREAT OF SANCTIONS
Trump has called the agreement between Iran and six major
world powers restricting Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange
for lifting of sanctions "the worst deal ever negotiated".
Last month his administration extended relief on
Washington's broadest and most punitive sanctions, while
carrying out a wider policy review on how to deal with the
Islamic Republic.
Uncertainty over U.S. policy is already causing long delays
in contracts that Iran has sought with international firms to
develop its oil fields and buy planes for its ageing airlines.
The lifting of United Nations and European Union sanctions
in 2016 partly reconnected Iran with the international financial
system crucial to trade.
But large international bankers with exposure to the United
States remain unwilling to facilitate Iranian deals for fear of
running afoul of narrower, unilateral U.S. sanctions that remain
outside the nuclear deal and uncertainty over whether wider
sanctions relief will continue.
India's ambassador to Iran said the process of procuring
equipment for the Chabahar port was under way and that some of
the customised cranes needed take up to 20 months to build. The
banking situation was slowing improving, he added.
"Tenders are re-floated for a variety of reasons including
technical specifications not being met, etc. Banking channels,
in recent months, have in fact somewhat eased," Saurabh Kumar
said in an emailed response to Reuters from Tehran. "If some
companies do not participate, it really is their business."
India has been pushing for the development of Chabahar port
for more than a decade as a hub for its trade links to the
resource-rich countries of central Asia and Afghanistan. Access
to those countries is currently complicated by India's fraught
relationship with Pakistan.
Bureaucratic delays, difficult negotiations with Iran and
the risk of incurring Washington's displeasure during the
financial embargo in Tehran had meant there was little progress
on the port until now.
But, prodded in part by China's development of Gwadar port,
which lies barely 100 km (60 miles) from Chabahar on the
Pakistani coast, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
government has unveiled massive investment plans centred around
the Iranian port, offering to help build railways, roads and
fertiliser plants that could eventually amount to $15 billion.
So far, even an initial credit line of $150 million that
India wants to extend to Iran for development of Chabahar has
remained a non-starter as Tehran has not been able to do its
part of work.
"They have not sought the loan from us because they haven't
awarded the tenders, either because of lack of participation or
banking problems," said the second government official.
Ambassador Kumar said the Iran had indicated it would be
sending proposals shortly to tap the credit line.
Meena Singh Roy, who heads the West Asia centre at the
Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, a New Delhi
think-tank, said increasing tension between Washington and
Tehran would have an impact on the port project.
"The Chabahar Project has strategic significance for India,"
she said. "However ... nothing much seems to be moving due to
new uncertainties in the region."
(Additional reporting by Tuomas Forsell in HELSINKI; Editing by
Alex Richardson)