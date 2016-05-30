UPDATE 1-India caps refiners' dollar buying for Iran dues to shield rupee -sources

(Writes through)
By Nidhi Verma and Neha Dasgupta
NEW DELHI May 30 The Reserve Bank of India has
capped weekly dollar purchases by oil refiners to pay off their
debts to Iran in order to avoid pressure on the rupee, three
sources said on Monday.
India is one of the biggest buyers of Iranian crude and
built up a payments backlog when Iran was under Western
sanctions, with its refiners owing about $6.5 billion to Iran.
They have cleared $770 million in euros through Turkey's
Halkbank to National Iranian Oil Co (NIOC). State-run
Union Bank of India facilitated the payments.
The refiners had been holding back 55 percent of payments to
Iran after a channel through Halkbank was closed in 2013,
although payment of some of those funds was allowed after an
initial temporary deal to lift the sanctions.
Last week, on the basis of an RBI advisory, India's oil
ministry wrote to refiners saying the remaining dues can be
settled in three months from May 30 and told companies to ensure
demand for foreign exchange is limited to $500 million per week,
the sources told Reuters.
"RBI wants to stagger payments to Iran to pre-empt any undue
volatility in the domestic forex market," said one source.
The rupee touched a near three-month low of 67.77
to the dollar last week, partly due to dollar purchases to
settle a portion of the Iranian oil dues the week before.
India's oil ministry has asked state refiner Mangalore
Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd to coordinate with
other firms to ensure that weekly payments do not exceed $500
million.
"A $500-$700 million per week kind of flow should be easily
absorbed by the market," said a senior foreign exchange trader
at a state-owned bank with knowledge of the RBI's guidance.
The RBI declined to comment on specifics but reiterated in
an email that the foreign exchange market should remain orderly.
MRPL has settled $500 million in dues to Iran followed by
$250 million by Indian Oil Corp. Last week Hindustan
Petroleum Corp paid $17.5 million to NIOC.
(Additional reporting by Suvashree Chaudhury; Editing by
Douglas Busvine and Alexander Smith)