India's key iron ore producer Goa suspends mining temporarily

MUMBAI, Sept 10 India's western Goa state
temporarily suspended all mining activities, effective Tuesday,
after an expert panel formed by the federal government found
"serious illegalities and irregularities" in mining operations,
the state government said in a statement late on Monday.
Goa has not banned movement of iron ore already produced and
stored at ports or in transit, the statement said. The state
will form a verification and clearance committee to scrutinize
operations before giving approval to resume mining, R K Verma,
principal secretary at mines and geology, said in a statement.
Goa is India's second-biggest iron ore producer. It produces
more than 50 million tonnes of iron ore annually and exports
almost all of it, making it the top exporter. Sesa Goa Ltd
, an Indian unit of London-listed Vedanta Resources Plc
, gets most of its iron ore from mines based in Goa
state.
The mining-suspension order came a week after the Supreme
Court partially allowed mining in neighbouring Karnataka state
following a ban of more than a year.
India used to be the world's No. 3 iron ore exporter, with
most of its product heading to China. But a clampdown on illegal
mining in 2010, and New Delhi's measures to keep output for
domestic steel mills, slashed exports in half.