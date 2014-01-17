Honeymoon threatens to be brief for India's anti-graft party

| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Jan 17 From a rally that nearly ended
in a stampede, to a rebellious lawmaker and a minister openly
duelling police over drug gangs, the honeymoon could be
short-lived for an anti-corruption party that shook up India's
politics last month.
The Common Man's Party (AAP) enjoyed a heady few weeks after
its leader Arvind Kejriwal pulled off a political surprise by
becoming Delhi chief minister in December elections.
He eschewed the usual displays of power beloved of many of
India's VIPs, such as expensive official cars that routinely ran
red lights, and promised voters cheap water and power.
With his party aiming to contest a general election due by
May, both the ruling Congress Party and the main opposition
Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party worry that Kejriwal
could eat into their traditional voter support in the cities.
Kejriwal's party is still a force as it attracts supporters
across the nation, ranging from intellectuals to journalists and
rights activists. But a sinking feeling of inexperienced,
out-of-their-depth politicians is increasingly manifesting
itself.
"Attacks From All Directions" was Friday's headline in the
Economic Times newspaper on a list of five "embarrassing
moments" for the party.
Taking a jab at a leader seen as being happier in opposition
than in power, one newspaper cartoon featured Kejriwal holding a
protest placard demanding that Delhi's chief minister quit,
while a nervous aide reminds him that is his own position now.
The first sign of trouble came last weekend when Kejriwal
had to flee a town hall meeting where out-of-control crowds
threatened to stampede. He abandoned plans for more meetings
that had been touted as his version of "people power".
The incident provided ammunition to critics, who accused
Kejriwal's government of being undisciplined.
"Now they are out of activism...they need to understand what
is governance," said Kiran Bedi, a former Delhi police
commissioner and anti-graft activist who is not an AAP member.
Next, Delhi law minister Somnath Bharti led a night raid on
what he described as the homes of African prostitute gangs and
drug dealers, provoking criticism of vigilantism.
A senior police officer warned the politician against
"crossing the limit".
With a base in Delhi, the AAP's anti-corruption platform,
coupled with promises of free water and cheaper electricity,
resonated with voters. But its foray into wider national issues
has been shaky, and it has gained an image of a populist party
with few realistic economic policies.
Kejriwal faced criticism within his party after he barred
foreign supermarkets from setting up shop, dealing a blow to
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's efforts to open India's
$500-billion retail industry to foreign investors.
"(The party) is in danger of being branded like other
political parties - resorting to cheap and populist measures,"
said C.R. Gopinath, the founder of a low-cost airline and a
member of the AAP.
One AAP lawmaker accused Kejriwal of behaving like a
dictator, surrounding himself with a small circle of advisors.
For the AAP, many of the controversies are just hiccups for
a new party gaining support across India. In many cities tens of
thousands of voters fed up with the patronage and perceived
graft of mainstream parties are signing up.
So it is early days yet, say supporters.
"It's good that people have many expectations from us," said
Yogendra Yadav, a senior party leader. "It keeps us on our toes.
However, along with that, it also makes sense to keep a
reasonable sense of time when it comes to getting things done."