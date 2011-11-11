RPT-UPDATE 2-India's Kingfisher flies into debt turbulence

(Repeats to more subscribers)
By Aniruddha Basu and Sanjeev Choudhary
MUMBAI, Nov 11 India's civil aviation
minister sought to cool a crisis over debt-hobbled Kingfisher
Airlines on Friday as investors bailed out, alarmed by
scores of flight cancellations and reports that its leasing
firms wanted their planes back.
Named after the country's most-famous beer, Kingfisher has
climbed to become India's No. 2 private carrier since it began
operations in the heady days of 2005 as the economy was booming
and forecasts for passenger growth reached for the skies.
But it has become one of the main casualties of high fuel
costs and a fierce price war between a handful of airlines
which, between them, have ordered hundreds of aircraft for
delivery over the next decade in a long punt on the future.
The Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) has forecast a
record $2.5-$3 billion loss for Indian airlines for the year
ending March 2012, with state-run Air India alone likely to
account for more than half of it.
As shares in Kingfisher slumped 18 percent on Friday to
their lowest level since it was launched by the flamboyant
liquor baron Vijay Mallya, Civil Aviation Minister Vayalar Ravi
said he would approach the finance minister to seek emergency
bank assistance for the cash-strapped company.
Shares in India's top two lenders, State Bank of India
and ICICI Bank, which each hold more than 5
percent of Kingfisher, fell sharply on concern that their loans
would turn sour.
The country's main opposition party made it clear on Friday
that it would oppose a state bailout for Kingfisher, which means
the pressure will remain on Mallya's United Breweries (Holdings)
to keep the airline in business.
"I think it will be difficult for the UB Group to bail them
out again and again," said an aviation analyst at a domestic
brokerage, who asked not to be named.
"The airline needs fresh funds and there will be a question
mark on its survival if it is unable to raise the funds."
Group firm United Breweries has pledged its shares with
lenders including ICICI Bank as collateral against loans.
SCORES OF FLIGHTS CANCELLED
Kingfisher Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Aggarwal sought to
shore up confidence in the company on Friday after it had
cancelled scores of flights daily since Sunday in an effort to
cut capacity and minimize costs, leaving passengers stranded
just as the country's travel season enters its peak period.
"There is no doubt in our mind as a management team or Dr
Mallya as a promoter of the airline, or the UB Group, about the
credibility or the future of the airline," he told NDTV Profit.
The Economic Times reported that some companies that had
lent aircraft to Kingfisher planned to take them back, and in
Europe two industry sources said on Thursday that the carrier
was set to cancel orders for two A340 Airbus aircraft.
India's aviation regulator, meanwhile, said it was starting
financial surveillance of all airlines to ensure there was no
corner-cutting on safety and said it had asked Kingfisher to
explain why they had cut back drastically on scheduled flights.
Kingfisher is one of India's most successful brands, ranked
116 by Campaign magazine in its top 1,000 Asia brands list for
2011, with only one Indian brand - Amul - higher.
Much of its success can be tied to the effort it has made to
beat rivals on service quality: one of its promotional lines is
"a world without passengers," assuring its clients that they are
"honoured guests."
It offers more legroom and bigger seats on its "funliners,"
which fly as far as London, and it became the first Indian
airline to put individual video screens in its economy cabins.
"Like Air India, Kingfisher is also a difficult duck to
drown," said Rajan Mehra, executive director at Asia Pacific
Academy for Aviation and Hospitality.
"They are in very bad shape, but whether they will sink I am
not too sure. Mallya will have to take some very serious and
stern steps ... The loss of brand is the biggest loss for
Kingfisher," he said.
LOW-COST SERVICE TO GO
The company confirmed on Friday that about 100 pilots had
quit in recent months.
Six weeks ago Kingfisher announced plans to recast its
business model by doing away with its low-cost service.
Kingfisher shares have lost more than 67 percent of their
value so far this year. The airline, which listed when it bought
out budget airline, Air Deccan in 2008, has never made a profit.
Its auditors noted in the annual report this year that the
firm needs extra cash to survive in a challenging market.
Kingfisher had aimed to raise $250-$350 million through an issue
of global depositary receipts in January but did not follow
through on the plan. It also tried to attract private equity
investment in 2008 and 2009 but no deal was forthcoming.
Earlier this year, Kingfisher cut its debt through a
restructuring by issuing shares to 14 banks, including State
Bank of India and ICICI. Its current debt is about $1.2 billion.
Last week it said it had written to banks for further help.
"The only way out is they sell a stake to a foreign airline
company - if the government passes the rule anytime soon, which
I think they can, given the circumstances of the whole
industry," said Sharan Lillaney, an analyst with Angel Broking.
India allows foreign investment of up to 49 percent in
Indian carriers. However, foreign airlines are not allowed to
invest directly or indirectly in domestic carriers, a rule the
government has said is likely to be scrapped.
India's aviation woes are not limited to Kingfisher.
State-run Air India lost 70 billion rupees ($1.39 billion)
before tax in the year that ended in March 2011.
Rising crude prices, depreciating rupee and cut-throat
competition have eroded airlines' ability to raise fares despite
passenger growth of about 19 percent this year.
Jet Airways, India's top carrier, and Spicejet
reported losses of 7.13 billion and 2.4 billion
rupees, respectively, for the September quarter.
(Additional reporting by Swati Pandey; Writing by John
Chalmers; Editing by Rosemary Arackaparambil and Tony Munroe)