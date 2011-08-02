REFILE-KKR India taps ex-Nomura fixed-income sales exec Mehta

(Refiles to fix Reuters identification code)

MUMBAI Aug 2 U.S. private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. said on Tuesday it has hired Dhiren Mehta, who was head of fixed income institutional sales in India at Nomura , as a director in India.

Mehta will work with the Mumbai-based KKR team headed by Sanjay Nayar, chief executive of KKR India, and with B V Krishnan, director and head of KKR's non-banking financial company, KKR said in a statement.

Before joining Nomura, Mehta worked for 17 years at Citigroup , where Nayar was India CEO before joining KKR. (Reporting by Indulal PM; editing by Tony Munroe)