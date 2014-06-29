India's Modi eyes first labour overhaul in decades to create jobs

* India's PM sets in motion revamp of archaic labour laws
* Initially aims to make changes that will win public
support
* Agenda includes relaxing laws restricting hiring and
firing of workers
* Idea is to boost economy by making it more competitive
* 200 million Indians reach working age in next two decades
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, June 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi
has set in motion the first major revamp in decades of India's
archaic labour laws, part of a plan to revive the flagging
economy, boost manufacturing and create millions of jobs.
Successive governments have agreed labour reform is critical
to absorb 200 million Indians reaching working age over the next
two decades, but fears of an ugly union-led backlash and
partisan politics have prevented changes to free up labour
markets.
Now, with the benefit of a single party majority in the
lower house of parliament for the first time in 30 years, laws
that date back to just after the end of British rule are set for
an overhaul. Officials at the labour ministry say this is a top
priority in the government's first 100 days in office.
India has a forest of labour laws, including anachronisms
such as providing spittoons in the work place, and are so
complex that most firms choose to stay small. In 2009, 84
percent of India's manufacturers employed fewer than 50 workers,
compared to 25 percent in China, according to a study this year
by consultancy firm McKinsey & Co.
The World Bank said in a 2014 report that India has one of
the most rigid labour markets in the world and "although the
regulations are meant to enhance the welfare of workers, they
often have the opposite effect by encouraging firms to stay
small and thus circumvent labour laws".
Business leaders hope Modi, who advocates smaller government
and private enterprise, will be a liberaliser in the mould of
Margaret Thatcher or Ronald Reagan. Perhaps the most important
change, they say, is to rules making it hard to dismiss workers.
First up, though, to win public support, his Bharatiya
Janata Party (BJP) government is looking to make changes that
benefit workers, three senior officials at the labour ministry
said. Among the changes: making more workers eligible for
minimum wages, increasing overtime hours and allowing women to
do night shifts.
"We are trying to provide a hassle free environment that
helps both workers and industry," a senior labour ministry
official involved in the deliberations said. "It is a priority
for us."
Next on the reform agenda will be the most sensitive issue
of loosening strict hire and fire rules. Officials said they
have begun preliminary talks with concerned groups about slowly
implementing the changes.
"There is a definite push ... you will see more measures,"
said another official at the ministry who is privy to the
discussions within the government.
REFORMS KEY TO MANUFACTURING JOBS
India's 20-year streak of fast economic expansion is often
derided as "jobless growth" since the service sector-led model
has been capital rather than labour intensive.
India does not produce reliable, regular jobless data, but
long-term surveys by the statistics department show the country
only created 5 million manufacturing jobs between 2004/5 and
2011/12. In the same period some 33 million people left farms
looking for better paid work. The majority were absorbed into
low productivity and irregular work on construction sites.
Moreover, research suggests India needs 12 million new jobs
every year to absorb the largest youth bulge the world has ever
seen. It has fallen far behind that target.
Companies complain that current laws requiring rarely
granted government permission for layoffs make it impossible to
respond to business downturns, and blame the laws for the
country's relatively small manufacturing sector.
Manufacturing contributes just 15 percent to India's nearly
$2 trillion economy. New Delhi says it wants to lift that share
to 25 percent within a decade to help create 100 million jobs.
Comparatively, manufacturing accounted for 45 percent of China's
GDP in 2012.
"If business cycles are volatile, the ability to downsize
and upsize should be freely available," said R. Shankar Raman,
chief financial officer at Larsen & Toubro, one of
India's biggest conglomerates.
In what is seen as a test for Modi's labour reform agenda
and is intended to inspire other states, Rajasthan this month
proposed amendments to the federal law to allow firms in the
northern state to lay off up to 300 workers without government
permission. Currently, clearance is required to fire more than
100 workers and this is rarely granted.
LABOUR MILITANCY DECLINES
Labour unions cutting across party affiliations have opposed
the state government's move and have asked Modi to intervene.
The BJP's own union has called a meeting of its officials early
next month to chalk out a strategy to protest what it said was a
lack of consultation over the shake up in Rajasthan.
Since almost all the unions in India have political
affiliations, their opposition to reforms has a risk of turning
into a full-scale political agitation. But the risk that the
reforms could also bring full-blown street protests similar to
that seen in Thatcher's Britain are unlikely.
Labour militancy has declined in India, although sporadic
violent protests like one at a Maruti Suzuki < factory
in 2012 which resulted in a death of a company official are
enough to make policymakers wary on the pace of reform.
The labour ministry has asked for public comments by early
July on the changes it plans to the Minimum Wages Act, which
sets minimum wages for skilled and unskilled labours, and the
Factory Act, which governs health and safety.
The proposed changes would standardize minimum wages
nationally while increasing the frequency of salary revisions
based on consumer prices. Although potentially inflationary, the
move could bring millions of workers into the formal economy.
The ministry also wants to extend the amount of overtime
workers can clock and scrap a 1948 rule that prohibits women
working at night in factories, suggestions that have been
welcomed by both labour groups and employers.
(Additional reporting by Manoj Kumar and Tommy Wilkes in NEW
DELHI; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Jeremy Laurence)