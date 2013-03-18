RPT-FEATURE-Drinks companies cheer ladies' nights in India

By Aradhana Aravindan and Nandita Bose
MUMBAI, March 18 Women who drink, long portrayed
as less than respectable by Bollywood movies and still wary of
entering most watering holes, are becoming big business in
socially conservative India.
Makers of alcoholic beverages, including global No.1 Diageo
, are taking notice of this small segment of India's $10
billion drinks industry that is growing more than twice as fast
as the overall sector and presents a significant, if delicate,
market opportunity.
With more women in the organised workforce, gaining
financial independence and interacting with their male
counterparts in social and professional settings, the idea of
them drinking is slowly gaining acceptance.
"As recently as in my mother's generation it was frowned
upon, and it is now perfectly acceptable to have a glass of
champagne or white wine," said Rajeev Samant, founder and chief
executive of Sula Vineyards, the largest domestic wine maker.
Two years ago Sula launched Dia, a light, slightly sparkling
wine aimed at female drinkers that comes in a slender bottle
with pastel-coloured labelling and has a lower alcohol content.
The company is adding more low-alcohol options and expects women
to account for roughly one-third of sales this year.
COCKTAIL CULTURE
French drinks group Remy Cointreau, whose
Cointreau is an ingredient in a Cosmopolitan, the signature
cocktail of the TV show "Sex and the City", launched the orange
liqueur in India three years ago to tap the burgeoning women's
market.
"There is a rise in the cocktail culture and a significant
part of that is because of women," said Rajesh Grover, marketing
manager for the Indian subcontinent at Remy Cointreau, which
holds promotional events that offer steeper discounts to women
wearing higher heels.
Still, despite boasting the world's largest whiskey market,
Indians are overall among the world's lowest consumers of
alcohol. Only 30 percent of men and 3 percent of women have at
least one drink a year, according to the India Centre for
Alcohol Studies (INCAS), a government research body.
By comparison, 60 percent of women in the United States
drink at least once a year, according to another study.
The women's market in India is expected to grow 25 percent
over the next five years, faster than the 10 percent rise
projected for the overall industry, INCAS said.
Rising incomes and changing social habits give India the
growth potential that recently prompted British-based Diageo to
enter a deal to buy a controlling stake in United Spirits Ltd
, India's biggest alcohol maker.
France's Pernod Ricard SA last year signed a
bottling agreement with Tilaknagar Industries and is
in talks with the Indian company for a strategic partnership.
India's No.2 spirits company, Radico Khaitan Ltd, has
held talks with international players about a joint venture
after its partnership with Diageo ended last year.
WORST PLACE TO BE A WOMAN
At The Big Nasty, in the Khar suburb of Mumbai, the lights
are dim, hip-hop music pounds and a popular song raises a loud
cheer. It's Thursday night, and a table of 20-something women
have left their boyfriends and husbands behind to party
together.
"We girls normally hang out once a week at some joint or the
other. For us, it's a stress-buster," said Preciosa D'costa, a
29-year-old advertising executive. But she also has friends who
are more guarded about their drinking.
"I know people until today who are hesitant, guys for that
matter, who are hesitant to go home (after drinking)."
Despite its rapid modernisation, India remains deeply
traditional. Even in cities, most women choose to marry a
partner selected by their parents. Incidents of thugs beating up
women at pubs are not unheard of.
The New Delhi gang rape and killing of a young physiotherapy
student who was out with a male friend provoked outrage about
attitudes towards women in India, which was found to be the
worst place to be a woman among the world's biggest economies in
a Thomson Reuters Foundation poll.
Bars in India are typically male-only bastions. Women who
drink in public would typically do so in high-end restaurants or
bars in upscale sections of cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi and
Bangalore. The trend is seen spreading to smaller cities, albeit
cautiously.
"Your marketing programme has to take into account the
city's sensitivities," said Sharda Agarwal, a director at
Mumbai-based MarketGate Consulting.
A ban on alcohol and cigarette advertising forces makers of
alcoholic beverages to be creative, using their brands on water,
soda and even music CDs. Many sponsor fashion shows and music
festivals, while some have hired Bollywood stars for related
promotions.
Jack Daniel's maker Brown-Forman said that while it
does not target women exclusively with its Finlandia vodka, it
often serves it in cocktails at fashion show after-parties.
India's burgeoning retail revolution, which has seen
supermarket chains sprouting up in major cities, has also made
alcohol more available to women.
Before supermarkets, a woman wanting to buy alcohol for home
consumption would have to brave the stares or comments from
men, not always sober, jostling in line at liquor stores.
"It's more accessible for a woman to drink, it's more
accessible to buy. When she is doing her grocery shopping she
can go ahead and buy alcohol," said Sunitha Barlota, an analyst
with Euromonitor.
TURNING EXPERIMENTAL
While vodka and ready-to-drink beverages such as Bacardi
Breezers are still among the most popular choices for Indian
women, they are increasingly turning experimental, according to
research firm Mintel.
"India and whiskey are joined at the hip. But women and
single malts aren't too far either," said Gaurav Bhatia,
marketing director at Moet Hennessy India, a part of French
luxury group LVMH.
Diageo says its Scotch brand Johnnie Walker Platinum and
single malt Singleton are increasingly popular with women.
"Their rising affluence, aspirations and exposure to
different lifestyles appears to be driving this desire to have
newer experiences and that includes experimenting with alcohol,"
Zanita Kajiji, Diageo India's marketing and innovation director,
told Reuters.
Back at The Big Nasty, 24-year-old Nisha Khetani, who works
in the merchandising department of a retail chain, was on a
second round of vodka shots with two female colleagues.
"We work as hard as the men in our office and need to
de-stress just like them," she said.