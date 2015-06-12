India seeks to stoke tech startup IPOs on new domestic bourse

| MUMBAI, June 12
MUMBAI, June 12 Indian regulators hope plans for
a new bourse with less stringent listing requirements will lure
a stream of startups in the country's burgeoning technology
industry, looking for a platform to raise capital for expansion.
The eased rules, marking a change for India's traditionally
cautious regulator, are due to be announced in their final form
this month after draft guidelines were unveiled in March. The
regulator hasn't yet said where the new exchange will be based,
nor disclosed a name for it.
Under current proposals, the Securities and Exchange Board
of India (SEBI) would set up an alternative exchange this year,
featuring reduced lock-in periods for founding investors and a
waiver from existing rules requiring three consecutive years of
profit before any listing. It would also set a minimum
investment amount to attract institutions rather than retail
investors - a measure to enhance stability.
As India's technology industry grows, little-known startup
firms' need for funds to fuel growth has been tapped by venture
capitalists and private investors. About 3,100 startups in India
have raised $7.2 billion in venture capital and private equity
funding since 2013 - most of it going to technology companies,
according to Thomson Reuters data - with only a handful of
listings on existing bourses so far.
"Definitely we have been thinking about an initial public
offering for quite some to provide liquidity to investors," said
Murugavel Janakiraman, chief executive of fast-growing online
matchmaking firm BharatMatrimony. Janakiraman didn't say how
much revenue his firm books, nor how much he might seek to raise
in a listing, but bankers told Reuters earlier this year his
firm was looking to raise more than $100 million via a listing.
"We thought about a foreign listing but decided it's not
worth getting a lower valuation there," said Janakiraman, whose
firm is backed by JP Morgan and U.S. venture capital firms
Bessemer Venture Partners and Mayfield Fund.
Investors and venture capitalists believe the new listing
platform could attract three or four companies this year, with
significantly more in 2016 - provided the eased rules bring
successful IPOs. They said start-ups considering potential
listings include information technology security firm QuickHeal,
travel portal Cleartrip and news aggregator Newshunt.
Kleiner Perkins-backed InMobi, which runs a mobile
advertising platform, had leaned towards a U.S. listing but is
now intrigued by the prospect of listing at home.
"With the new platform, the conversation has started. If we
can work to solve other policy issues for technology companies,
I would not rule out an India IPO," said Manish Dugar, CFO of
the Bangalore-based firm.
($1 = 63.8400 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi in MUMBAI and Tripti
Karlo in BANGALORE; Editing by Rafael Nam and Kenneth Maxwell)