India's Petronet aims Kochi terminal operation from 2014

NEW DELHI, July 4 India's Petronet LNG will operate its upcoming Kochi terminal in southern India at full capacity from 2014 as the pipeline, linking the terminal with customers in Bangalore and Mangalore has been delayed, chief executive A.K. Balyan said on Wednesday.

"We will be commissioning the terminal on schedule by the end of this year but will operate at the full capacity of 5 million tonnes a year from 2014," he told reporters.

He said the delay was mainly owing to land-related issues.

Petronet is partly owned by GAIL (India), Indian Oil Corp and refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp.