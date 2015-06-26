Indian Oil buys spot LNG cargo from Vitol - sources

NEW DELHI/MILAN, June 26 State-run Indian Oil
Corp has awarded a tender to buy a liquefied natural
gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in mid-July to trader Vitol,
sources with knowledge of the deal said.
This is the second spot cargo procured directly by the
country's biggest refiner that has turned its focus to expanding
its gas business. Previously it bought a cargo from
Excelerate.
Trade sources said the delivered price was just above $7 per
million British thermal units (mmBtu).
The 3.1 trillion British thermal units cargo will be
delivered at Dahej Terminal in western Gujarat State.
Petronet LNG operates the 10 million tonnes a year
Dahej terminal and has a long-term deal with Qatar's Rasgas to
annually buy 7.5 million tonnes of the super cooled gas.
But demand for costly LNG procured under the long-term,
oil-linked deal has dwindled as LNG is cheaper in Asian spot
markets, trading at about $7.20/mmbtu LNG-AS.
India has for the first time used an option under the deal
with Rasgas to take 10 percent less LNG.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi and Oleg Vukmanovic in
Milan; Editing by Mark Potter)