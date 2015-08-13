India's IOC to buy spot LNG cargo from BG Group - exec

NEW DELHI Aug 13 India's top state-run refiner Indian Oil Corp has awarded to BG Group a tender to buy a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery on August 27, a company executive said.

The company said in July it planned to buy at least one spot LNG cargo a month in 2015/16 to take advantage of lower short-term prices.

This will be the third spot cargo procured directly by India's largest refiner which has turned its focus to expanding its gas business. It bought a cargo from Vitol and Excelerate previously. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)