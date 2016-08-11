BSE head sees tighter algo trading rules as boon for markets

| MUMBAI
MUMBAI Aug 11 Proposals by India's main capital
markets regulator to tighten rules on algorithmic trading could
help boost confidence in markets and won't hurt the country's
second biggest bourse, the head of Indian exchange operator BSE
Ltd told Reuters.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) last week
unveiled a discussion paper on various limits on algo traders,
including reduced speed limits at which trades are executed, due
to concerns about fair access to markets.
"Well-designed forward looking regulations create better
trust," Ashishkumar Chauhan, chief executive of BSE, Asia's
oldest exchange, said in an interview with Reuters late on
Wednesday.
"We are not worried about undue impact on our business," he
said, adding that he expects the new rules could actually boost,
rather than decrease trading volumes.
Algorithmic trading has become a major source of income for
both the BSE and its larger rival the National Stock Exchange
Ltd. The new rules could come into force as both exchanges look
to go public.
The BSE is soon expected to file a listing application that
bankers estimate could value the exchange at about $750 million
to $1 billion.
About 90 percent to 95 percent of the BSE's order flow is
currently being generated by algo trading, and some 40 percent
to 50 percent of executed trades also being driven by such
systems.
Algo traders have warned that the SEBI proposals, which are
not yet final, are too restrictive and could force trading into
overseas markets.
Indian markets have rallied in recent months on expectations
of a recovery in earnings as the government has made progress in
advancing some reforms, including recently passing a landmark
goods and services tax.
($1 = 66.8800 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Euan
Rocha)