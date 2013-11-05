UPDATE 2-India blasts off in race to Mars with low-cost mission

By Sruthi Gottipati
NEW DELHI Nov 5 India launched its first rocket
to Mars on Tuesday, aiming to reach the red planet at a much
lower cost than successful missions by other nations,
positioning the emerging Asian giant as a budget player in the
latest global space race.
The Mars Orbiter Mission's red and white striped rocket
blasted off from the southeastern coast, streaking across the
sky in a blazing trail, and is scheduled to orbit Mars by next
September.
Probes to Mars have a high failure rate and a success would
be a boost for Indian national pride, especially after a similar
mission by China failed to leave Earth's orbit in 2011.
Only the United States, Europe, and Russia have sent probes
that have orbited or landed on the planet.
"The ISRO team will fulfil the expectations that the nation
has in them," said K. Radhakrishnan, head of the state-run
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), after the spacecraft
was successfully placed into orbit around Earth. "The journey
has only begun. The challenging phase is coming."
India's space programme began 50 years ago and developed
rapidly after Western powers imposed sanctions in response to a
nuclear weapons test in 1974, spurring its scientists to build
advanced rocket technology. Five years ago, its Chandrayaan
satellite found evidence of water on the moon.
India's relative prowess in space contrasts with mixed
results in the aerospace industry. State-run Hindustan
Aeronautics has been developing a light combat aircraft since
the early 1980s with no success so far.
"The point is we don't have the sound technological base for
a car, forget about a fighter jet," said Rajeswari Pillai
Rajagopalan, senior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation.
The mission plans to study the Martian surface and mineral
composition as well as search the atmosphere for methane, the
chemical strongly tied to life on Earth. Recent measurements by
NASA's rover, Curiosity, show only trace amounts of it on Mars.
India's space programme has drawn criticism in a country
that is dogged by poverty and power shortages, and is now
experiencing its sharpest economic slowdown in a decade.
India has long argued that technology developed in its space
programme has practical applications to everyday life.
"For a country like India, it's not a luxury, it's a
necessity," said Susmita Mohanty, co-founder and chief executive
of Earth2Orbit, India's first private space start-up. She argued
that satellites have applications from television broadcasting
to weather forecasting for disaster management.
The mission is considerably cheaper than some of India's
more lavish spending schemes, including a $340 million plan to
build the world's largest statue in the state of Gujarat.
BUDGET TRAVEL
Analysts say India could capture more of the $304 billion
global space market with its low-cost technology. The probe's
4.5 billion rupee ($73 million) price tag is a fraction of the
cost of NASA's MAVEN mission due to launch this month.
ISRO designed the craft to go around Earth six or seven
times to build up the momentum needed to slingshot it to Mars, a
measure that will help it save fuel, said Mayank N. Vahia, a
scientist in the department of astronomy and astrophysics at the
Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.
It costs India about 1,000 rupees ($16.20) to put a gram
weight into space, less than a tenth of NASA's cost, he said.
India's space programme still has challenges, including the
need to import components and the lack of a deep space
monitoring system which means it will rely on the United States
to watch the satellite once it nears Mars.
There's much at stake in the global space business, where
revenues for the satellite industry in 2012 was $189.5 billion,
according to the U.S. Satellite Industry Association.
"Given ISRO's broad portfolio of space capabilities, India
could, if it does things right, get at least a quarter of (the
space industry) market if not more in the coming decade or two,"
said Earth2Orbit's Mohanty.
India's relations with its giant neighbour China are marked
as much by competition as cooperation, and analysts say New
Delhi has stepped up its space programme because of concerns
about China's civilian and military space technology.
"The reality is that there is competition in Asia. There's
the angle of the potential space race," said Rajagopalan.
Although India's programme is largely for peaceful purposes,
it has increasingly realised the need to grow its deterrence
capability after China's 2007 anti-satellite missile test.
"That was a wake-up call for India," said Rajagopalan.
"Until then we were taking it easy."
China's space programme is far ahead of India's, with bigger
rockets, more launches and equally cost-effective missions.
Officials dismissed the suggestion that India raced to
prepare Tuesday's launch to trump China's failed attempt at
Mars.
"We're not in a race with anybody," said ISRO spokesman
Deviprasad Karnik, noting that the voyage can happen only every
26 months, when the spacecraft can travel the shortest distance
between Earth and Mars.
"The mission to Mars has to be organised whenever there is
an opportunity available."