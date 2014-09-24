UPDATE 4-India triumphs in maiden Mars mission, sets record in space race

* India mission costs fraction of similar NASA probe
* First country from Asia to reach Mars
* Most parts made by Indian companies
* Competition heats up for cheap satellite launches
(Edits throughout)
By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI, Sept 24 India's first mission to Mars
entered orbit on Wednesday, making it the first Asian nation to
reach the Red Planet, all for less than the budget of the
Hollywood space blockbuster "Gravity".
The Mars Orbiter Mission, or MOM, cost $74 million, a
fraction of the $671 million the U.S. space agency NASA spent on
its newly arrived MAVEN Mars mission.
"History has been created today," said Prime Minister
Narendra Modi, bursting into applause along with hundreds of
scientists at the Bangalore command centre of the state-run
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
"We have dared to reach out into the unknown and have
achieved the near-impossible."
India joins the United States, Russia and Europe in
successfully sending probes to orbit or land on Mars.
In 2011 a Chinese spacecraft destined for Mars failed to
leave Earth's orbit after a botched Russian launch.
ISRO successfully ignited the main engine and eight small
thrusters, which fired for 24 minutes, trimming the speed of the
craft so it could be captured by Mars's gravity and slide into
orbit.
SIGNS OF LIFE
Nervous flight controllers received confirmation of the
successful manoeuvre around 8 a.m. India time (10:30 p.m. EDT on
Tuesday) when the spacecraft, nicknamed MOM, emerged from behind
the planet and transmitted a signal.
After completing the 666 million km (414 million mile)
journey in more than 10 months, the spacecraft, also known as
Mangalyaan -- Hindi for "Mars craft" -- will now study the Red
Planet's surface and scan its atmosphere for chemical methane.
ISRO scientists will operate five scientific instruments on
the spacecraft to gather data, said ISRO's scientific secretary,
V. Koteswara Rao.
The expected life of the craft is six months, after which it
will run out of fuel and be unable to maintain its orbit.
Modi has said he wants to expand India's five-decade-old
space programme. The technological triumph is fortuitously timed
for him - he will be able to flaunt it on a trip to the United
States starting on Friday.
Modi is also India's minister of space, and noted with
satisfaction that the project had cost less than "Gravity",
whose budget the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) estimates at
$100 million.
Mangalyaan and NASA's MAVEN join two other NASA orbiters,
Europe's Mars Express orbiter and two NASA rovers currently
exploring Mars.
MAVEN, which arrived on Sunday, is an acronym for Mars
Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution. It is designed to study the
planet's thin atmosphere in attempt to learn what happened to
Mars's water.
LOST IN SPACE
Both the United States and Russia lost their first Mars
probes. Europe's first Mars mission, the multinational Mars
Express, did enter orbit in December 2003, although a companion
British-built lander was destroyed during its descent to the
surface.
NASA duly tipped its hat. "We congratulate the Indian Space
Research Organisation for its successful arrival at Mars with
the Mars Orbiter Mission," NASA Administrator Charles Bolden
said in a statement.
"It was an impressive engineering feat, and we welcome India
to the family of nations studying another facet of the Red
Planet."
India's space programme was launched in the early 1960s and
it developed its own rocket technology after Western powers
imposed sanctions for a nuclear weapons test in 1974.
Still, it remains a small player in a global space industry
that grew to $314 billion in revenues and government budgets in
2013, according to the Colorado-based Space Foundation.
Experts say Mars success can help change that.
"ISRO will now hopefully attract a lot of business," said
Mayank N. Vahia, a scientist at the Tata Institute of
Fundamental Research. "We will now attract more international
attention and international trade for satellites."
Two-thirds of the craft's parts were made by Indian
companies such as Larsen & Toubro and Godrej & Boyce.
With 30 Indian and 40 foreign satellite launches so far, its
nearest cheap competition would be China, which is armed with
bigger space launchers. ISRO signed an agreement with China
National Space Administration on Friday to cooperate in research
and development of various satellites.
Despite its success, India has been criticised for spending
on space research as millions go hungry.
(Additional reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI, Andrew
MacAskill in NEW DELHI and Irene Klotz in PORTLAND; Editing by
Kevin Liffey)