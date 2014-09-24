CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-India triumphs in maiden Mars mission, sets record in space race

(Deletes reference in paragraph five to no previous maiden Mars
By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI, Sept 24 India's low-cost mission to
Mars successfully entered the red planet's orbit on Wednesday,
crowning what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said was a "near
impossible" push to become the only country to complete the trip
on its maiden attempt.
The Mars Orbiter Mission was achieved on a budget of $74
million, almost 10 times less than the amount the U.S. space
agency NASA spent on sending the Maven spacecraft to Mars.
"History has been created today," said Modi, who burst into
applause along with hundreds of scientists at the state-run
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) when it was announced
the mission had been accomplished.
"We have dared to reach out into the unknown and have
achieved the near impossible," said Modi, wearing a red
waistcoat at the space command centre in the southern city of
Bangalore.
India joins the United States, Russia and Europe in
successfully sending probes to orbit or land on Mars.
The mission also makes India the first country in Asia to
reach Mars, after an attempt by regional rival China failed to
leave Earth's orbit in 2011.
ISRO successfully ignited the main 440 Newton liquid engine
and eight small thrusters that fired for 24-minutes and trimmed
the speed of the craft to allow smooth orbit. A confirmation of
orbit entry was received at around 8 a.m. India time (0230 GMT).
After completing the 666 million km (414 million miles)
journey in more than 10 months, the spacecraft called Mangalyaan
- meaning Mars craft in Hindi - will now study the red planet's
surface and scan its atmosphere for chemical methane. It will
not land on Mars.
ISRO scientists will operate five scientific instruments on
the spacecraft to gather data, the space agency's scientific
secretary V. Koteswara Rao told Reuters.
The expected life of the craft is six months, after which it
will run out of fuel and the agency will not be able to maintain
its orbit.
Modi has said he wants to expand the country's
five-decade-old space programme. The technological triumph is
fortuitously timed for him - he will be able to flaunt the
achievement on a trip to the United States starting on Friday.
Modi also holds the additional charge as India's minister of
space, and has endorsed the low-cost of the project, saying it
cost even less than the budget of 'Gravity'. The Hollywood
blockbuster cost about $100 million to make.
NASA, which helped India with communications on the mission,
congratulated ISRO. The Mangalyaan and the NASA's Maven, built
at a cost of $671 million, are simultaneously orbiting the red
planet.
INDIA IN SPACE VS OTHERS
India's space programme was launched in the early 1960s and
the country developed its own rocket technology after Western
powers imposed sanctions for a nuclear weapons test in 1974.
Still, the country remains a small player in the global
space industry that grew to $314 billion in revenues and
government budgets in 2013, according to Colorado-based Space
Foundation.
Experts say Mars mission success can help change that.
"ISRO will now hopefully attract a lot of business," said
Mayank N. Vahia, a scientist at the Tata Institute of
Fundamental Research. "We will now attract more international
attention and international trade for satellites."
Two-thirds of the craft's parts were made by Indian
companies such as Larsen & Toubro and Godrej & Boyce.
With 30 Indian and 40 foreign satellite launches so far, its
nearest cheap competition would be China, which is armed with
bigger space launchers. ISRO signed an agreement with China
National Space Administration on Friday to cooperate in research
and development of various satellites.
Despite its success, India faces criticism for spending on
space research as millions go hungry.
(Additional reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI and
Andrew MacAskill in NEW DELHI; Editing by Jeremy Laurence and
Frank Jack Daniel)