India's MCX prices $135 mln IPO at top end of range

MUMBAI Feb 27 India's Multi Commodity
Exchange (MCX) has priced its initial public offering at the top
of an indicative range, after investors bid for more than 54
times the shares on offer in a sign of revival of the country's
dormant primary market.
MCX, which will become the first Indian bourse to list its
shares on an exchange, has fixed the IPO price at 1,032 rupees,
raising 6.6 billion rupees ($135 million), the company said in a
newspaper advertisement on Monday.
The exchange's majority shareholder Financial Technologies
India Ltd and investors including state-controlled
State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda sold
part of their holdings in the IPO.
About 6.4 million shares were offered in the IPO, in a price
band of 860 rupees to 1,032 rupees apiece, including by other
shareholders.
The first major IPO by an Indian company in seven months is
seen as a test of demand for new share offerings after weak
local markets and the euro zone debt crisis forced many
companies to shelve equity sale plans last year.
Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc and India's
Edelweiss Capital were the bookrunners for the IPO.