Indian court grants temporary relief to Abbott, Glenmark in drug ban case

NEW DELHI, March 15 An Indian court on Tuesday
granted interim injunction to U.S. drugmaker Abbott's India unit
, and domestic companies Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
and Macleods Pharmaceuticals, on the prohibition on
sale of several combination drugs.
India banned 344 drug combinations over the weekend,
including Abbott's codeine-based cough syrup, after a government
panel of experts found they had "no therapeutic justification."
The judge in the Delhi High court granted an interim stay to
the pharmaceutical companies and said regulators should take "no
coercive steps" against them. The case will now be heard on
March 21.
The Indian unit of U.S. drugmaker Pfizer
had on Monday won a similar reprieve on a ban on its popular
cough syrup Corex.
(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)