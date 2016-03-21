Indian court extends relief to pharma firms in drug ban case

NEW DELHI, March 21 An Indian court restrained
the government from enforcing a ban on hundreds of drugs for
another week on Monday until it has heard petitions from
drugmakers challenging the order, a lawyer representing some of
the firms said.
The health department prohibited the manufacture and sale of
344 fixed-dose combination drugs this month, citing experts as
saying there was no medical justification to administer them.
Several companies, including Indian units of Abbott
Laboratories and Pfizer Inc ,
and domestic firms like Cipla Ltd and Macleods
Pharmaceuticals, went to the Delhi High Court to try to get the
ban lifted.
On Monday, judge Rajiv Sahai Endlaw moved the hearing into
his chamber from a courtroom packed with lawyers and company
executives. Archana Sachdeva, a lawyer representing Cipla among
other firms, said he had ordered the next hearing on March 28.
Abbott is challenging the ban on its popular codeine-based
cough syrup on the grounds it was not given a chance to defend
itself.
Combination drugs are used worldwide to improve patients'
compliance, as it is easier to get people to take one drug
rather than several. But inconsistent enforcement of drug laws
in India has led to hundreds of such medicines entering the
market based on approval from regulators in individual states,
rather than the central government.
Sanjay Jain, a lawyer representing the government, said he
was trying to get the court to lift its order staying the ban on
the drugs. "Commercial interests are not larger than public
health," Jain told reporters.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Suchitra Mohanty; Writing by
Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Mark Trevelyan)